Rutgers Hands No. 1 Purdue Basketball First Loss of the Season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the second straight season, Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue basketball is a late 3-pointer. This time, the Scarlet Knights walked into Mackey Arena and escaped a Furious second-half comeback by the Boilermakers to win 65-64 on Monday night.

“They’re a tough team and they fight,” Purdue Coach Matt Painter said. “They make it tough for you to throw it inside, they make it tough for you to catch the ball, but it’s not impossible. We just had to show more resolve. At the end of the day, I just thought that Rutgers was mentally and physically Tougher than we were, even if we would have won the game.”

