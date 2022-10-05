Rutgers Gets a Pure Goal Scorer in Attackman Owen Lenox – Lacrosse Bucket

(Photo Courtesy of Lake Highland Prep Lacrosse)

On Monday night, Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) attackman Owen Lenox announced his commitment to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Lenox is the fourth commitment in the 2024 class for Brian Brecht’s program.

What Rutgers is Getting:

Lenox might not have that ‘wow’ factor physically like some other prospects in the class, but his all-around Offensive talents and the flow that he plays with makes him a dangerous Offensive weapon. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Lefty has proven to be a natural goal scorer. Lenox operates very well up and down the right wing, where he often finds himself attacking the defense as a Dodger and initiator. He has also shown the ability to move very well off-ball and get himself open for those outside rips either up top or on the high wings. The attackman has also shown to be a pretty good initiator of offense from behind the cage at X and be a fairly solid feeder, able to get his teammates scoring opportunities all over the field.

What it Means for Rutgers:

Lenox is the fourth commitment in the class for the Scarlet Knights and second on the Offensive end. He joins Thayer Academy (Mass.) midfielder Nate Austin-Johnstone in that regard, setting a solid foundation for Rutgers to build upon on that end of the field during the ’24 cycle.