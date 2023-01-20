Rutgers football recruiting update: More visitors head to campus with contact period in full swing

The contact period is in full swing and Rutgers is taking advantage of it by getting top football targets on campus before the period ends on Jan. 28. Rutgers Hosted a stacked junior day on Sunday, and there will be at least one Unofficial visitor on campus this weekend heading into Rutgers’ second junior day on Tuesday, when the men’s basketball team hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Brett Elliott, a three-star junior pass catcher from Buckingham Browne and Nichols in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who Greg Schiano has offered a football scholarship, will be on campus this weekend as Rutgers looks to secure the tight end position. Other recruits could also stop through the Hale Center, but Elliot is confirmed. A 6-5, 227-pounder, Elliot was a first-team, All-New England pick in 2022, and also holds offers from Virginia Tech — the favorite — Nebraska, Boston College, UConn and UMass.

But the true spectacle begins on Tuesday as the Nittany Lions trot to P-Way to face Rutgers’ men, who are coming off a 70-57 loss to Michigan State in East Lansing, and should be feisty.

Rutgers’ first junior day was individualized and targeted despite the dozens of blue-chips who migrated to campus on Sunday. Top targets had one-on-one meetings with their potential position coaches, coordinators, and Greg Schiano himself, before posing in photo shoots and then meeting with Schiano as one group. All before attending the hoops overtime classic, which showed recruits another side of Rutgers.

Most of the recruits hadn’t seen Rutgers in that setting, which is a big help for Schiano and staff as Jersey Mike’s has become one of the best atmospheres in college hoops.

The student section at Jersey Mike’s allows recruits to feel what big-time support is like, and Greg Schiano to draw parallels to what SHI Stadium could be. Schiano created a festive environment there last fall, as well — against Iowa & Penn State, for example — but failure to build on that energy in-game snuffed out those parties before they could realize their full potential. So, the grind continues.

Rutgers will host 10 or so young priority targets on Tuesday as Rutgers’ men try to spark a new winning streak on the hardwood. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, NJ) sophomore speedster John Forster, a member of the NJ.com Top 50, will attend, flanked by his family and potentially other blue-chip teammates from St. Joe’s. We’ll release new names as they confirm.

