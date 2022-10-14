Rutgers football recruiting update: Greg Schiano and staff hit the recruiting trail hard during the bye week

The reshuffling of Rutgers’ coaching staff coincides with the bye week allowing new interim Offensive Coordinator Nunzio Campanile and Rutgers’ Offensive staff time to recalibrate following the firing of Sean Gleeson. But where will Greg Schiano and his staff also spend time with no team to prepare for this weekend?

Schiano will stop by Irvington High School on Thursday night as the Defending regional Champs (5-2), featuring Famah Toure — a 6-3, 190-pound three-star wide receiver — and three more members of the NJ.com Top 50, host the 1-6 Lancers from Livingston. The North Jersey native and Rutgers Legacy announced his commitment to Rutgers on July 22 on the heels of official visits to Illinois and Rutgers, and over offers from Ole Miss, Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Pitt, Syracuse, Vanderbilt , and a slew of Group of Five schools.

Members of the staff will also drop in on Bo Mascoe at Osceola High in Kissimmee on Thursday as his 2-3 Kowboys host the Storm, who Tote a 1-5 record from Celebration high, at 7 pm

A 5-10, 165-pound cornerback, Mascoe is ranked three stars and picked Rutgers over Boston College, Iowa, Iowa State and a handful of Group of Five schools on June 27 coming off official visits to Rutgers and Iowa.

Schiano will join the majority of his staff in Florida on Friday and throughout the weekend as they utilize the bye to visit some of their farthest recruits and new targets within the State of Rutgers.

Rutgers’ 2023 class features 17 commitments and is ranked 49th in the country by the 247Sports composite and 54th by Rivals.com.

