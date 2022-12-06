Rutgers Football: Khayri Banton among nine Scarlet Knights to enter transfer Portal

The transfer Portal officially opened on Monday and many Scarlet Knights seem to be taking advantage.

Former four-star linebacker Khayri Banton announced on Monday night that he has entered the portal. A product of West Side High School in Newark, Banton decided to stay home and play for the Scarlet Knights but will look for a new home after two years. They will have three years of eligibility remaining.

In 2021, Banton appeared in four games as a freshman but was able to use his redshirt. He suffered an injury in the fall that kept him sidelined this season as he did not register any game action.

Coming into 2022, the linebacker position was a big question mark given the inexperience. That won’t be the same in 2023 if everything stays the same.

Both Moses Walker and Mohamed Toure suffered season-ending injuries and are expected to return next season. Deion Jennings, who won the Homer Hazel award as the team’s Most Valuable Player, has one year of Eligibility left while Tyreem Powell is also set to return after a strong sophomore campaign.

Scarlet Knights to enter the transfer Portal on Monday: