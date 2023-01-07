Rutgers Football Hires Former Penn State Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca

Former Penn State football Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca was hired by Rutgers to fill the same role, as announced by the team Saturday. Ciarrocca previously spent three seasons with Rutgers from 2008 to 2010.

“I want to thank Coach Schiano and Rutgers for giving me the opportunity to return to a place with many great memories,” Ciarrocca said in a release. “Coach [Schiano] is building something special here and I want to be a part of that. I can’t wait to get on the practice field with the players.”

Rutgers marks the third different Big Ten team Ciarrocca will serve as Offensive Coordinator for in the last four years. Ciarrocca spent the 2020 season calling Offensive plays in Happy Valley before re-joining Minnesota in 2022.

After spending three years as Minnesota’s Offensive Coordinator between 2017 and 2019, Ciarrocca was Hired for the position at Penn State. Dealing with the pandemic-affected 2020 season, Ciarrocca and the Nittany Lions underwhelmed, only winning four of the team’s nine games.

At the end of the disappointing campaign, Ciarrocca was fired in favor of Mike Yurcichwho still occupies the role currently.

In Ciarrocca’s first return to Beaver Stadium, during the 2022 White Out, his Minnesota team was outclassed 45-17. Ciarrocca will again match up with Penn State is November 18 when the Nittany Lions host the Scarlet Knights.