Rutgers football adds multiple games to future non-conference schedules

Rutgers football’s itinerary over the next few falls is coming into focus.

The Scarlet Knights recently added four home games against FBS opponents to their future non-conference schedules through the 2027 season, according to FBSchedules.com, which was the first to report all the developments this week.

Rutgers will host Akron in the 2024 and 2027 seasons, Ohio in 2025 and UMass in 2026, per the report.

Rutgers agreed to pay a guarantee of at least $1 million for each game, which will all be played at SHI Stadium in Piscataway:

Akron (Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024): $1 million

Ohio (Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025): $1.1 million

UMass (Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026): $1.55 million

Akron (Sept. 4, 2027): $1.2 million

Rutgers’ will now face four teams in non-conference play multiple times over the next five seasons: Virginia Tech (2023, 2024), Ohio (2023, 2025), Akron (2024, 2027) and Boston College (2025, 2026).

The Scarlet Knights still have open non-conference slots in their 2024, 2025 (2), 2026 and 2027 schedules.

Here are the future non-conference games Rutgers currently has planned:

2023:

vs. Temple (Sept. 9)

vs. Virginia Tech (Sept. 16)

vs. Ohio (Sept. 30)

2024

vs. Akron (Sept. 7)

at Virginia Tech (Sept. 21)

2025

vs. Ohio (Aug. 30)

2026

vs. UMass (Sept. 5)

at Boston College (Sept. 12)

2027

vs. Akron (Sept. 4)

vs. Boston College (Sept. 11)

