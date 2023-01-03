Rutgers basketball upsets No. 1 Purdue once again, enters Big Ten title race: Emergency Podcast!

Welcome to the Big Ten title race, Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1) proved themselves to be legitimate contenders for a regular season conference championship — and perhaps even more — with an upset over No. 1 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Monday night. Their second win over the top-ranked Boilermakers in two seasons was less dramatic than the win at Jersey Mike’s Arena 13 months prior, but it was vastly more impressive and a lot more significant.

BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKET SMARTER, TICKETMASTER

The Rutgers Rant discusses all of every angle of the win, from the chaotic finish to what it all means for the Scarlet Knights moving forward, in our latest episode. Fans can listen to the show using the player at the top of this story, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever else you listen to your podcasts.

Recent podcast episodes:

Rutgers Rant Signing Day Special: Evaluating the Scarlet Knights’ 2023 recruiting class | Did Rutgers get hosed in its controversial loss to Ohio State? Emergency Podcast! | Rutgers football has quiet start to offseason, basketball opens Big Ten play with big win | Reviewing Rutgers’ 2022 season, previewing Pivotal offseason for Greg Schiano | Should Gavin Wimsatt be Rutgers’ long-term QB after offense sputters once again? | Rutgers soccer wins Big Ten Tournament to highlight busy week | Previewing Rutgers basketball’s season, reviewing football’s loss to Michigan | Rutgers beats Indiana in Nunzio Campanile’s debut | Will the Scarlet Knights upset Minnesota? | Rutgers has all 3 QBs healthy for Indiana after bye week: Will it pull out the Homecoming win? | Rutgers fires Sean Gleeson: What’s next for offense under Nunzio Campanile? | Rutgers can’t beat Ohio State, but can Greg Schiano beat up Ryan Day? | Iowa ends Rutgers’ undefeated start, but don’t sound the alarms just yet | What did Greg Schiano yell at top assistant in Rutgers’ win over Temple? | Yes, it was Wagner, but Rutgers showed good signs in 2nd win of 2022 | Rutgers has renewed hope for the season after winning over Boston College … but does it have a quarterback? | Previewing Rutgers’ season-defining opener against Boston College | Rutgers football starts training camp in Drew Singleton limbo, basketball courts Bronny James | Rutgers basketball’s big week, baseball’s NCAA Tournament snub, Scarlet Knights year in review | Rutgers football spring game, C. Vivian Stringer’s retirement, introducing new member | Rutgers lost a March Madness classic. What’s next? | Will Rutgers go on a run? | Are Scarlet Knights in? | Rutgers hoops roars back to life | Big show news and much more | Is the Big Dance back? | Recapping the Gator Bowl | Emergency Podcast! Rutgers is going to the Gator Bowl | Signing Day preview | Rutgers falls to Maryland | Rutgers-Maryland preview | Bowlmania has come to Piscataway | Field hockey wins Big Ten title | Gavin Wimsatt’s debut!

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription.

Brian Fonseca may be reached at [email protected].

Steve Politi may be reached at [email protected].