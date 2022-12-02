Rutgers Basketball to Hold Holiday Toy Drive on December 10 and 11

PISCATAWAY, NJ — Rutgers men’s and women’s basketball programs will hold a Holiday toy drive on Dec. 10 and 11, Hosted by the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). Donations will benefit the New Brunswick Public School District Early Childhood Education pre-schools (children ages 3-5).

The toy drive will take place at the Women’s game against Hampton on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 pm in addition to the men’s game versus Seton Hall, Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m

Dropoff at the Women’s game will be inside the arena on the Concourse while collection at the men’s game will be outside Jersey Mike’s Arena at The Rutgers Winter Village. Gifts should be new and unwrapped, with a value of $20 or more.

SAAC has the goal of providing gifts to over 300 kids this holiday season. The donated gifts are set to be wrapped and distributed by Dec. 16.

As a thank you for donating, fans will receive two free tickets to the Women’s basketball game against Nebraska at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m

Everyone who donates a toy will also be given one voucher for one free hot chocolate to be used at the game on Dec. 10 or 11. Rutgers Women’s basketball fans can use the voucher at concessions on the Concourse at Jersey Mike’s Arena while men’s fans can turn in their vouchers at The Rutgers Winter Village.