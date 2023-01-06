Rutgers basketball shuts down Maryland for 5th straight win

PISCATAWAY − Coming off the stunning win at top-ranked Purdue Monday, how would Rutgers handle being the biggest story in college basketball?

The answer: Exceptionally well.

The Scarlet Knights shut down Maryland 64-50 Thursday, showing an advanced maturity level that could go a long way from now to March.

The reset started Moments after the triumph in West Lafayette, when Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell got on the bus and delivered a message to a jubilant bunch.

“Coach Pikes had a good point,” senior guard Paul Mulcahy said. “This is bigger than one game.”

Message received. Rutgers (11-4 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) has won five straight contests and looks like a legit contender for the Big Ten crown, holding Maryland (10-5, 1-3) to 22 points below its scoring average and forcing 20 turnovers.

“This group is mature, I will say that about them,” Pikiell said. “They approach preparation the right way. It was a crazy couple of days, too.”

The Scarlet Knights limited Maryland to 17 first-half points, the fewest allowed in the first half of a Big Ten contest under Pikiell. They’ve now held 15 straight opponents under their scoring average.

“I know it wasn’t pretty today, but I kind of like these kind of games,” Pikiell said. “We just grinded and figured out a way to win, and that’s a good sign for us.”

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Mulcahy is a roll

There’s a reason why Rutgers has lost just two games this season with Mulcahy on the floor. After his 16-point, eight-rebound, six-assist, zero-turnover Masterpiece at Purdue, the Bayonne native logged 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting and committed just one turnover versus Maryland.

“When he’s at his best, we’re at our best,” backcourt mate Cam Spencer said.

Mulcahy was surprised to hear that he’d made all of his field-goal attempts.

“I thought I’d missed at least three shots,” he said. “I’ve got to be aggressive, I’ve got to look to score; it opens things up for my teammates. If teams are going to play me like a passer, I’ve got to do what I do.”

Maryland Coach Kevin Willard said he’s impressed by how far Mulcahy has come since Willard’s Seton Hall Squad beat Rutgers last December.

“(In that game) he was such a non-factor because Geo had the ball in his hands all the time, and I remember watching the last eight games of Big Ten play with them, and I thought the difference in this team and their team last year — and obviously this year — is they gave the ball to Paul,” Willard said. “Paul was a point guard in high school, he played for a great Coach (Gill St. Bernard’s Mergin Sina) who taught him just how to play the game, and he affects the game, he’s one of the better passers I’ve seen in college basketball in a long time. He’s unselfish, he has great confidence, but I thought the move to him playing point guard last year was the difference in the way they finished the season last year and obviously the way they’ve started this year .”

Maryland was physical with Mulcahy, and at one point he took an incidental shot to the face that wound up being a flagrant one foul. Each season, it seems like Mulcahy leads the Nation in taking blows to the face.

“I don’t know if it’s targeted or not, but it’s stayed together alright,” he said of his face. “I kind of expected it by now.”

Spencer joked that Mulcahy’s “got a magnet on his face.”

Asked if he’s concerned about it, Spencer replied, “He’s a tough kid. He’ll be good. I’m sure he’s gotten hit a few times in practice, too.”

2. Big run for Simpson

In a smart tactical move against Maryland’s Athletic guards, Pikiell entrusted fleet-footed freshman guard Derek Simpson with 18 minutes and the Lenape High School grad delivered the team’s second-highest plus/minus at plus-18. He scored six points too, including a fast-break flush that electrified the arena, but his primary contribution was on the defensive end.

“I didn’t expect this (much playing time) coming to Rutgers,” Simpson said. “I’m blessed with this opportunity. To be able to compete with these great guards is humbling.”

He’s always been able to score, but Simpson’s taken a big step forward defensively since the season began.

“I’ve come a long way,” they said. “I’m taking advantage of getting to guard Cam, who whoops me in practice. The shot he hit against Purdue? He does that all the time in practice. It’s annoying. And Paul gets me in the post. So I’m getting used to guarding all different types of players.”

On Thursday Pikiell brought Simpson with him into the interview room, which is a rarity for freshmen. That’s telling, too.

“I trust him,” Pikiell said. “He can guard people. He’s got elite speed and he’s learning our system too, which isn’t easy, and he’s done a good job of picking it up and he’s a high-energy guy. He’s got pretty good swagger too, and I like that about him.”

3. Kevin Willard’s return

Although Willard is comfortable at his new gig, it’s pretty clear that he misses living in New Jersey after 12 years coaching Seton Hall and living in Westfield.

“I snuck out last night and I grabbed real Italian food (in the New Brunswick area), and the poor lady looked at me like I was nuts,” he said. “I kept ordering stuff and ordering stuff and ordering stuff, and I got to-go stuff because my wife said I’d better bring her home some or I was going to get divorced.”

Shtick aside, Willard praised Pikiell for adding the wrinkle of full-court pressure to Rutgers’ repertoire.

“The pressing has changed them from a half-court team that you really knew what was coming at you the whole time, to a team that now is a special-preparation team that, in this building, is tough,” he said.

Willard now has a 4-4 record at the RAC, including 0-3 against Steve Pikiell here. He’s also 4-3 against Pikiell as a head coach.

As usual Willard’s team was prepared on the defensive end, but had no answers for Rutgers’ defense. Not many coaches will this season, especially in this building.

4. Crowd noise

After reports of the decibel level at Purdue’s Mackey Arena rising to 122 on Monday, Rutgers Athletics staffer Griffin Whitmer graciously agreed to chart the noise level on his phone during Thursday’s contest. It Peaked at 108 multiple times.

There is no official noise meter at Rutgers but anecdotally, the RAC is believed to have topped out around 115 a few times over the years. It should be noted that capacity at Jersey Mike’s Arena (8,000) is 6,000 lower than Mackey.

However you measure it, the place was jumping Thursday, but it makes you think – folks’ ears must have been bleeding at Mackey. Adds another level of perspective to the Scarlet Knights’ Takedown of the Boilermakers.

5. AP Top 25 next?

Rutgers has more business to take care of Sunday, when struggling Iowa (9-6 overall, 1-3 Big Ten) comes in at noon (Big Ten Network). Hold serve there, and the Scarlet Knights will almost certainly appear in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in two years.

Rutgers is well inside the top 20 both Kenpom.com and the NET, and while those metrics can be deceiving — remember, RU fans screamed about them all last season — starting out 4-1 in the Big Ten is going to Garner national attention.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at [email protected].