Rutgers basketball runs into Michigan State Buzzsaw

Being called “the toughest team in the league” by Tom Izzo is like being called the smartest guy in the room by Albert Einstein.

Rutgers basketball could not live up to Izzo’s high praise Thursday, falling to a much Sharper Squad 70-57 at the Breslin Center.

The 23rd-ranked Scarlet Knights (13-6 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) are now 0-7 all-time at the Spartans (13-6, 5-3).

“They might be the toughest team in the league,” Izzo said earlier this week. “Illinois might be the most talented, Purdue is the biggest…but (Rutgers) is tough — street, tough, like teams I used to have here.”

But on this night, his Spartans reminded everyone why they set the bar for that standard.

It should be noted that Michigan State played without glue-guy forward Malik Hall (9.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg) who has been in and out of the lineup due to a nagging foot injury.

Junior center Cliff Omoruyi paced Rutgers with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

3 THOUGHTS

1-Monster rebounding for naught

Michigan State is always strong on the glass, and this season is no exception. The Spartans came in with a plus-five margin, ranking third in the Big Ten and top-50 nationally. Rutgers turned the tables, big-time, posting edges of 18-6 in Offensive boards and 15-4 in second-chance points — but could not take advantage because Michigan State moved the ball well and shot the lights out (12-of -22 from deep) while the Scarlet Knights couldn’t hit the side of a barn (2-of-17 from 3, 34 percent overall). Simple game, sometimes.

2-Holding ‘the number’

This was Rutgers’ first appearance as an Associated Press Top 25 team in two years, and it serves as a reminder that a team that holds “the number” against an unranked opponent Wears a Giant target. The Scarlet Knights have thrived as the hunter. Being the Hunted is different and requires a mentality shift.

3-Don’t read too much into it

With Michigan State coming off two straight losses, including a one-point home Heartbreaker to Purdue, the Spartans and the Breslin Center were going to be on high alert no matter who walked through that door. Throw in Izzo – the best game Coach in the sport – and this was a Buzzsaw for any opponent.

3 QUOTES

On the way…

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at [email protected].