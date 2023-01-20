Rutgers basketball runs into Michigan State Buzzsaw

Being called “the toughest team in the league” by Tom Izzo is like being called the smartest guy in the room by Albert Einstein.

Rutgers basketball could not live up to Izzo’s high praise Thursday, falling to a much Sharper Squad 70-57 at the Breslin Center.

The 23rd-ranked Scarlet Knights (13-6 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) are now 0-7 all-time at the Spartans (13-6, 5-3).

“They might be the toughest team in the league,” Izzo said earlier this week. “Illinois might be the most talented, Purdue is the biggest…but (Rutgers) is tough — street, tough, like teams I used to have here.”

But on this night, his Spartans reminded everyone why they set the bar for that standard.

It should be noted that Michigan State played without glue-guy forward Malik Hall (9.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg) who has been in and out of the lineup due to a nagging foot injury.

