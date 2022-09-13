Rutgers basketball recruiting update: Scarlet Knights host pair of elite prospects on official visits

With the 2022-23 season less than two months away, the Rutgers men’s basketball program is in the midst of its preseason practice regimen on the court to prepare for the upcoming winter. In the meantime, the Scarlet Knights have continued building for the future by staying active on the recruiting trail.

Steve Pikiell’s program has hosted an elite big men prospect in each of the last two weekends and remains heavily involved with another.

Here are the latest recruiting updates from the Scarlet Knights:

Airious Bailey

Rutgers Hosted Bailey, one of the best players in the class of 2024, on a visit for the second time in three months. After visiting campus unofficially in June with his AAU program (Athletes of Tomorrow), he took an official visit to Piscataway last weekend, a source told NJ Advance Media. He attended the football team’s blowout win over Wagner as part of his visit.

As a junior, Bailey is in the early stages of his recruitment. Ranked 11th nationally in his class in the 247Sports Composite rankings, the five-star prospect has a number of elite schools interested. This week, for example, he is expected to have Kentucky, Kansas, Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, Indiana and others at his school to watch him workout, per On3’s Joe Tipton.

Baye Fall

Rutgers Hosted the 6-foot-10, 205-pound class of 2023 center out of Colorado on an official visit on the weekend of Sept. 3.

“He enjoyed his visit,” a Coach from his Colorado Hawks AAU program told NJ Advance Media last week. “The facilities, the staff and the campus were all impressive to him.”

The Scarlet Knights offered the prospect — who is a five-star and is ranked 14th nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings — last December and have remained in the race for his services since. Fall included Rutgers in his top seven teams, the latest cut to his list he’s made. Having already taken visits to Piscataway and Auburn, he plans to make official visits to Seton Hall and Arkansas this month.

Papa Kante

The Scarlet Knights were in to see the big-time class of 2023 big man target on the first day of the fall recruiting period, with Assistant Coach TJ Thompson heading up to his high school South Kent to watch him scrimmage last Friday.

Rutgers remains in the thick of the race for Kante, a four-star prospect who ranks 109th nationally in the 247Sports Composite who took an official visit to Piscataway in May alongside his close friend and eventual Rutgers commit Gavin Griffiths.

“The visit went pretty good,” Kante told NJ Advance Media contributor Adam Zagoria at the time. “I like the school, the staff, they’re really good people. (Their message is) we want to Coach you, and want to help you to be the best person you can be on and off the court at the next level and help you to reach your goals.”

Kante told 247Sports on Monday that he plans to make more visits before likely making a decision in November. Memphis, who hired his AAU team’s longtime director Andy Borman this offseason, is expected to get an official visit. Other teams involved include Pittsburgh, Maryland (hello, Kevin Willard!) and Michigan.

One last thing

Four-star class of 2023 forward Hudson Catholic Elijah Gertrude, who lists Rutgers among his final five schools along with Kansas, Virginia, Seton Hall and St. John’s, will announce his decision on Wednesday. There is not much optimism that he lands in Piscataway (or stays in the NY/NJ area, for that matter).

