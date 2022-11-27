Rutgers basketball heading for major bump in competition

The schedule is about to kick into a higher gear for Rutgers basketball. The Scarlet Knights are sitting at 5-1 after playing one mid-major team and five low majors. Now, a stretch of high-majors is waiting and that begins with a Wednesday night road showdown against Miami.

“We look forward to every game on our schedule. And Miami is an elite eight team,” head Coach Steve Pikiell said after Saturday’s 83-49 win over Central Connecticut State. “You got to go on the road, all different challenges that we are going to have. We are excited about that as we are every game. …Every game moving forward is important.”

Miami holds a 5-1 record and ranks at No. 50 in the current kenpom rankings. The Canes will easily be the toughest opponent Rutgers has faced in this young season. Things will only get Tougher from there as Rutgers hosts No.11 Indiana on Saturday before traveling to Ohio State five days later and that is just ahead of a home Clash against in-state Rival Seton Hall. One bonus for Rutgers is that it returned Caleb McConnell to the court as he made his season debut yesterday after missing the first five games with a knee issue.

“You saw the energy he just brings. I think he’s the best defender in the country too,” Pikiell said of McConnell. “He’s going to have to get his timing back and everything, but he causes major disruption on the other end of the floor. His athleticism, his quick hands, he knows our system as well as anybody, and I love the fact that I can play him almost at any position. He knows all the positions. While our young guys are figuring out just one position, they know five positions. So it’s just great to have him back. He gives me a lift and we’ve missed him. But I’m glad he’s healthy now and hopefully he stays healthy for a long time.”

It is not clear how long Rutgers will have to continue to play without starting point guard Paul Mulcahy, who has missed the last three games with a shoulder issue. Pikiell confirmed on Saturday that Mulcahy is practicing but not cleared for contact. In Mulcahy’s absence, true freshman point guard Derek Simpson has seen an accelerated introduction to college basketball.

“We’ve got to get Paul back, obviously, the leading assist guy and a huge voice for our program,” Pikiell said. “Hopefully, he’ll heal soon and those young guys got valuable minutes that we’re going to need moving forward.”

At full strength, Rutgers has a real chance to make another run at an NCAA Tournament, but it will be through a different avenue than the one that led to two straight invites the past two seasons.

“We are very different than we’ve been in the past. We change up defenses a lot,” Pikiell said. “We can do a lot of different things. [McConnell]]brings another level of versatility to our defense.”