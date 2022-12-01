Rutgers basketball falls at Miami as offense struggles without Mulcahy

The task was steep Wednesday: Could the Rutgers basketball team beat a quality opponent on the road without injured point guard Paul Mulcahy?

The answer: No.

Good defense and aggressive rebounding wasn’t enough as the Scarlet Knights squandered an 11-point second-half lead and fell to Miami 68-61 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. For Rutgers (5-2), junior center Cliff Omoruyi notched 16 points and nine rebounds but Miami ended the contest on a 7-0 run as the steady absence of Mulcahy, who missed a fourth straight game with a shoulder injury, was painfully obvious .

“When his arm feels better he’ll be back on the floor, but right now that’s not where it is,” Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell said. “He’s got to practice full-contact before he can do anything (in a game). They haven’t done that yet.”

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Caleb McConnell (22) drives the. all around Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half at Watsco Center.

Miami (7-1) came in ranked 44th by the analytics website Kenpom.com. Junior guard Isaiah Wong, who was born in Piscataway and raised in South Brunswick, paced the Canes with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting and handed out four assists.

The Scarlet Knights are now 0-2 in road/neutral games and won’t have another chance to win one out of conference — a potential drag on their NET. The program hasn’t won a notable road or neutral-site game out of conference since 2018 at Miami.

