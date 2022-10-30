Rutgers basketball: Fairfield exhibition takeaways

PISCATAWAY – There were three reasons why Steve Pikiell scheduled Fairfield as a Charity exhibition game for his Rutgers basketball team.

One was to raise money for Eric LeGrand’s spinal cord research initiative. Another was to have his guys play “with the lights on” after two closed-door scrimmages failed to adequately prepare them for the start of last season. The third was because he knew Fairfield, led by his former right-hand man Jay Young, would give the Scarlet Knights a fight.

All the boxes got checked as Rutgers prevailed 78-65 Sunday before a crowd of about 2,000. Here’s the breakdown of how it went.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1-Caleb McConnell remains out

The defensive ace, who made the preseason watch list for the Julius Erving Award (which goes to the best small forward in college basketball), has been sidelined by a knee injury for three weeks. The injury is not season-threatening, but it’s unclear when he will return. The season opens Nov. 7 vs. Columbia, and Pikiell said the senior’s return is up in the air.

