Rutgers basketball drops Heartbreaker to No. 25 Ohio State

Win or lose, Rutgers basketball Coach Steve Pikiell typically conducts his postgame press conference with an upbeat disposition.

Not this time.

After the Scarlet Knights fell at 25th-ranked Ohio State 67-66 Thursday on a controversial buzzer-beater, a visibly crestfallen Pikiell struggled to find the words.

“Just tough down the stretch,” they said. “One play away. Got to give credit to (Chris) Holtmann and Ohio State; they’re tough, they’re physical.”

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Caleb McConnell (22) argues a call during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena.

With Rutgers up three points in the final seconds, Pikiell instructed his players to foul and force Ohio State to the free-throw line. The foul occurred with 5.8 seconds left. The Buckeyes made both shots, pulling within one, and then reliable fifth-year guard Caleb McConell got fouled and missed the back end of two freebies. A career 76 percent free-throw shooter, McConnell was 10-for-10 on the season before the final miss.

