Rutgers basketball crushes Bucknell, maintains a perfect record against low-major opponents

Six low-major opponents down, one more to go for Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights crushed Bucknell in a dominant 85-50 win on Friday, easily avoiding the pitfalls of playing a game two days before Christmas against a lowly opponent in front of a sleepy, half-filled Jersey Mike’s Arena with students away on break.

Rutgers has now defeated all six low-major opponents it has hosted this season, five of which by at least 30 points. Assuming it does the same against Coppin State next week, it will have gone through the light part of its non-conference schedule unscathed.

Led by center Cliff Omoruyi (17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, 14 rebounds, six blocks) and guard Caleb McConnell (14 points on 7-of-11 shooting, seven assists, three steals), the Scarlet Knights scored at 1.24 points per possession, forced 15 turnovers and held Bucknell — which entered the game with the 25th best effective field goal percentage in the country (55.7%) — to a season-low clip of 31% shooting, including an 28% clip on three- pointers.

Rutgers raced out to an 18-point lead through the first 10 minutes, hitting 11 of its first 15 shot attempts. The Scarlet Knights would hold a double-digit lead for the final 32 minutes of the game, growing as large as 37 points with seven minutes to play.

Rutgers Returns to action next week, hosting Coppin State at 8 pm on Friday, December 30, at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Scarlet Knights then restart Big Ten play, heading to West Lafayette to face No. 1 Purdue on Monday, January 2, at Mackey Arena.

