Rutgers basketball commit Gavin Griffiths dazzles in Jersey debut

PISCATAWAY – On his first trip down the court Gavin Griffiths drove to the left elbow, drew a crowd of Defenders and sent a crisp bounce pass to a teammate on the low block for a layup.

It was the kind of fundamentally sound execution you’d expect from a high school point guard. Griffiths, a 6-foot-7 wing, was just getting started Thursday in his debut at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Before it was over, the Rutgers-bound senior at Kingswood-Oxford prep school in Connecticut would light up the charts in every category, tallying 33 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals, a block and just one turnover in 30 dazzling minutes to lead his team past Life Center of Burlington County 71-56.

It was the opening contest of “The Battle in New Jersey,” a four-game high school showcase. You could have renamed it the Gavin Griffiths Show.

“This is what he does,” said his father, Larry Griffiths, who sat in the 100-level seats along with a couple hundred Rutgers fans. Those fans had to be impressed. Ditto for Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell, who sat courtside along with his three Assistant coaches. The player they watched looks ready to make an immediate impact upon his arrival next fall.

“To see him actually play here, it’s phenomenal,” Larry Griffiths said. “I don’t think these guys (Life Center) have scouted him as much as some other teams; some teams send two or three guys everywhere he goes. But this is what he does. He brings the ball up the court, gets rebounds, one thing he and Coach Pikiell connected on was, ‘You’re going to handle the ball here.’ What really appealed to him (Pikiell) is that Gavin is not just a shooter, but an all-around player.”

Against Life Center, typically a solid program, Griffiths’ full Offensive Arsenal was on display. They shot 14-of-24 from the field, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range. His triples included catch-and-shoot swishes with a hand in his face and step-back bombs, Geo Baker-style.

“I was definitely excited to play and I was happy the shots went in early, but I’m (most) excited we got the win,” he said afterwards. “Probably could have got some more rebounds, I think. I’ll get more rebounds next time.”

Kingswood-Oxford (7-2) is a good team with multiple players who look capable of suiting up at the Collegiate level, and its size allows Griffiths to play inside and outside. Truth is, they looked position-less on the Offensive end. He scored plenty inside, Converting put-backs in traffic (both above and below the rim), slamming home an alley-oop dunk off an inbounds, hitting the hole on a drive off a high ball screen, draining mid-rangers off the dribble . But it was his handling and court vision that stood out most. They threw pinpoint outlet passes and interior ones, reversed the ball to open teammates and generally made the right decisions.

“I’m going to play really hard, unselfish, make the right play, make the right pass and score when it comes to me,” Gavin said. “I’ve been a good passer, but especially this year, playing with really good teammates, I want to win so much, when I see someone open I want to get the ball to them as quickly as possible.”

He wore prescription goggles, a new addition for his senior year. A head injury during AAU ball prompted him to get his eyesight checked, and he decided it was time for an aid.

“My eyesight isn’t great,” they said. “I can see better with the goggles.”

Before the game, Kingswood-Oxford practiced in the RWJBarnabas Health Athletic Performance Center next door, giving Griffiths a full taste of what’s to come. His father said Gavin’s excitement level was an “11” on a 1-10 scale and that he was grinning ear to ear during a photo shoot over there.

“It’s crazy that I’m going to be able to use that next year,” Gavin said of the practice facility. “Playing here is awesome, but it’s going to be even cooler to play here every game. I’m super excited for that.”

