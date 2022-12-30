Rutgers basketball commit Gavin Griffiths dazzles in Jersey debut

Rutgers basketball commit Gavin Griffiths dazzles in Jersey debut

PISCATAWAY – On his first trip down the court Gavin Griffiths drove to the left elbow, drew a crowd of Defenders and sent a crisp bounce pass to a teammate on the low block for a layup.

It was the kind of fundamentally sound execution you’d expect from a high school point guard. Griffiths, a 6-foot-7 wing, was just getting started Thursday in his debut at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Before it was over, the Rutgers-bound senior at Kingswood-Oxford prep school in Connecticut would light up the charts in every category, tallying 33 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals, a block and just one turnover in 30 dazzling minutes to lead his team past Life Center of Burlington County 71-56.

It was the opening contest of “The Battle in New Jersey,” a four-game high school showcase. You could have renamed it the Gavin Griffiths Show.

“This is what he does,” said his father, Larry Griffiths, who sat in the 100-level seats along with a couple hundred Rutgers fans. Those fans had to be impressed. Ditto for Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell, who sat courtside along with his three Assistant coaches. The player they watched looks ready to make an immediate impact upon his arrival next fall.

“To see him actually play here, it’s phenomenal,” Larry Griffiths said. “I don’t think these guys (Life Center) have scouted him as much as some other teams; some teams send two or three guys everywhere he goes. But this is what he does. He brings the ball up the court, gets rebounds, one thing he and Coach Pikiell connected on was, ‘You’re going to handle the ball here.’ What really appealed to him (Pikiell) is that Gavin is not just a shooter, but an all-around player.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button