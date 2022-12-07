Rutgers basketball, Caleb McConnell gets Ohio State test

There were so many good stories to emerge from Rutgers basketball’s romp of 10th-ranked Indiana – freshman Derek Simpson’s breakout, senior Paul Mulcahy’s return from injury, the six-game stranglehold over the Hoosiers – that an obvious one slipped under the radar.

Caleb McConnell was, by far, the best player on the court.

In just his third game back from a six-week layoff due to a knee injury, the fifth-year guard posted 16 points, 10 rebounds (five offensive) and two steals in 37 minutes. They hounded Indiana ball-handler Xavier Johnson into shooting 2-of-11 and committing six turnovers. He also handled the ball quite a bit, taking the load off Mulcahy.

“Caleb’s been very involved in all parts of the floor – rebounding, tipping balls, making plays, hitting shots,” Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell said. “He’s playing at a real high level.”

McConnell’s been known for his defense. But whereas in the past he deferred offensively to longtime teammates Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr., now his robust all-around game is flourishing.

“An NBA guy (scout) who saw the Indiana game said, ‘Oh my gosh,'” Pikiell said.

Well. 25 Ohio State looks ‘like a football team’

Rutgers (6-2 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) will need every ounce from McConnell during Thursday’s visit to 25th-ranked Ohio State (6-2, 1-0). The Buckeyes are ranked tied for seventh nationally in rebounding margin (plus-10 per game), which would seem to neutralize the Scarlet Knights’ strength on the offensive glass. They’re also much more balanced than Indiana. Tip time is 7 pm on ESPN2.

“They look like a football team,” Pikiell said. “I’ve never seen so many guys built like tanks. The whole lineup, they’re men. They rebound, and they’re real physical.”

These programs prize similar on-court values, and perhaps that’s why the Buckeyes have been a tough matchup for the Scarlet Knights. Pikiell’s program is 0-5 in Columbus, and the Scarlet Knights’ two home wins over Chris Holtmann-led Ohio State, both in Piscataway, were tooth-and-nail battles.

McConnell is likely to be tasked with Defending 6-foot-6 freshman Brice Sensabaugh, who averages a team-high 14.3 points per game and is shooting 46.9 percent from 3-point range. Don’t be surprised if, once again, the Ohio native is the best player on the court. It’s a small sample size, but in two games against quality competition, McConnell is looking every bit like a first-team All-Big Ten candidate. On Tuesday he was named Metropolitan Player of the Week by the Met Basketball Writers Association.

“He sets screens, he makes passes, he causes havoc,” Pikiell said. “I called a play (against Indiana) from two years ago, and he knows it. That’s what Paul and Caleb bring. When they’re not on the floor, I can’t do that.”

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at [email protected].