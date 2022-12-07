Rutgers basketball, Caleb McConnell gets Ohio State test

There were so many good stories to emerge from Rutgers basketball’s romp of 10th-ranked Indiana – freshman Derek Simpson’s breakout, senior Paul Mulcahy’s return from injury, the six-game stranglehold over the Hoosiers – that an obvious one slipped under the radar.

Caleb McConnell was, by far, the best player on the court.

In just his third game back from a six-week layoff due to a knee injury, the fifth-year guard posted 16 points, 10 rebounds (five offensive) and two steals in 37 minutes. They hounded Indiana ball-handler Xavier Johnson into shooting 2-of-11 and committing six turnovers. He also handled the ball quite a bit, taking the load off Mulcahy.

“Caleb’s been very involved in all parts of the floor – rebounding, tipping balls, making plays, hitting shots,” Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell said. “He’s playing at a real high level.”

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Caleb McConnell (22) runs up court after making a three point basket during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit:

McConnell’s been known for his defense. But whereas in the past he deferred offensively to longtime teammates Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr., now his robust all-around game is flourishing.

“An NBA guy (scout) who saw the Indiana game said, ‘Oh my gosh,'” Pikiell said.

Well. 25 Ohio State looks ‘like a football team’

Rutgers (6-2 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) will need every ounce from McConnell during Thursday’s visit to 25th-ranked Ohio State (6-2, 1-0). The Buckeyes are ranked tied for seventh nationally in rebounding margin (plus-10 per game), which would seem to neutralize the Scarlet Knights’ strength on the offensive glass. They’re also much more balanced than Indiana. Tip time is 7 pm on ESPN2.

“They look like a football team,” Pikiell said. “I’ve never seen so many guys built like tanks. The whole lineup, they’re men. They rebound, and they’re real physical.”

These programs prize similar on-court values, and perhaps that’s why the Buckeyes have been a tough matchup for the Scarlet Knights. Pikiell’s program is 0-5 in Columbus, and the Scarlet Knights’ two home wins over Chris Holtmann-led Ohio State, both in Piscataway, were tooth-and-nail battles.

McConnell is likely to be tasked with Defending 6-foot-6 freshman Brice Sensabaugh, who averages a team-high 14.3 points per game and is shooting 46.9 percent from 3-point range. Don’t be surprised if, once again, the Ohio native is the best player on the court. It’s a small sample size, but in two games against quality competition, McConnell is looking every bit like a first-team All-Big Ten candidate. On Tuesday he was named Metropolitan Player of the Week by the Met Basketball Writers Association.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button