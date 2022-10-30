Rutgers basketball beats Fairfield in Charity exhibition for Eric LeGrand: 4 observations

In its first public showing since the spring, the Rutgers basketball team gave its fans a glimpse of what to expect heading into a highly-anticipated 2022-23 season.

The Scarlet Knights defeated Fairfield, 78-65, in a Charity exhibition that will benefit Rutgers athletics Legend Eric LeGrand’s foundation at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday afternoon. It marked the final test of the preseason for Rutgers, which opens its season on Monday, November 7, in Piscataway against Columbia.

Before diving into our observations, it is worth noting that they should be taken with many grains of salt. This is a preseason game where the score doesn’t matter and the stakes could not be lower; it is much more important for both teams to come out of the game without any major injuries than it is to get a win.

With that said, here are four observations from Rutgers basketball’s first public action of the season:

Cliff Omoruyi, Mawot Mag looks like the real deal

Omoruyi received plenty of hype in the offseason as a potential breakout player in the Big Ten after a scorching finish to last season. The third-year center appears ready to live up to it.

Omoruyi got off to a torrid start against the Stags, scoring his team’s first six points with three baskets in their first three possessions. He bodied his way toward the rim before knocking down a lay-up for his first shot, knocked down a mid-range jumper for his second then hit a turnaround jumper on a post-up. In the middle of that Offensive run, Omoruyi blocked a shot on the other end.

Omoruyi finished with a team-high 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting (1-of-2 on 3s), eight rebounds, two blocks and three fouls in 31 minutes, showing flashes of how good he can be at his best.

Mag, who had a strong offseason and appears primed for a breakout season, had the second-most points among the Scarlet Knights, pouring in 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting. They added seven rebounds, two assists and two turnovers in 31 minutes.

Mixed debuts for Rutgers Rookies

– Simpson showed a burst on his initial basket, dribbling between two Defenders before finishing at the rim with a soft touch, and in a Breakaway dunk that got one of the loudest cheers of the day from the home crowd. He missed his first three-point attempt with a defender in his face, but nailed his next two attempts from the left wing.

Simpson finished with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting (2-of-3 on 3s), one rebound, one assist and two turnovers in 21 minutes.

– Cam Spencer struggled to factor offensively in his debut at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Loyola-Maryland transfer missed his first four shots of the game before opening the scoring with a lay-up late in the first half. Spencer added to his total with a floater to start the second half and hit a 3-pointer in the final minute, but it did not salvage a pedestrian final line: 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting, three rebounds, two assists, two turnovers in 32 minutes.

– Antwone Woolfolk Featured in two separate shifts, one in either half. The true freshman big hit a lay-up in the first half and missed a jumper in the second, finishing with 2 points, one rebound, one steal and one foul in seven minutes.

– Antonio Chol had a two-minute stretch in the first half without recording a stat.

Caleb McConnell out

The senior guard was the only Scarlet Knight who did not dress for the game. He is still recovering from a knee tweak he suffered earlier this month, an injury Pikiell Revealed at the team’s local media day. It is unclear how long he will be out, but with a little under a week until the start of the season, his absence Sunday does not bode well for Rutgers’ opener against Columbia.

Something else worth monitoring: third-year forward Dean Reiber, who dealt with a foot injury in the offseason, only featured for one three-minute stretch in the first half.

Light crowd for a good cause

All net proceeds from the event were donated to Team LeGrand of the Christopher and Dana Reeves Foundation, which is “dedicated to finding treatments and cures for paralysis caused by spinal cord injury and other Neurological disorders.”

LeGrand was in attendance at Jersey Mike’s Arena and got an ovation from the roughly 2,000 fans in attendance in the first half. The 32-year-old, who suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a game in October 2010 that left him paralyzed and wheelchair bound, has worked to raise money for research since. At the 10th annual edition of his “A Night With Eric LeGrand” fundraiser last week, the event surpassed the $500,000 mark.

