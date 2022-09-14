Russell Wilson Shocking admission on Nathaniel Hackett’s failed field goal call

The Denver Broncos lost a Heartbreaker on Monday Night Football to the Seattle Seahawks, 17-16. It ruined the return of Russell Wilson to the Pacific Northwest but the outcome could’ve been a lot different if first-year head Coach Nathaniel Hackett didn’t opt ​​to kick a 64-yard field goal instead of putting the ball in his superstar QB’s hands.

Hackett learned from his mistake and already admitted that he made the wrong decision. On Wednesday, Wilson himself also said that he actually had a play ready on fourth down before Hackett kept him on the sidelines.

Via Zac Stevens:

Russell Wilson said he had a play on 4th down and was prepared to call it, but Hackett decided to kick a field goal. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 14, 2022

Yikes. Russell Wilson just received a Massive $245 million extension from the Broncos yet his Coach didn’t have enough faith to let him try and win a game for the team.

Wilson also hilariously agreed with Hackett for bashing himself for the decision:

Russell Wilson was just asked if he agrees with Nathaniel Hackett now saying he should have gone for it on 4th-and-5. “Listen…I think…uh…yeah.” — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 14, 2022

Russ had a decent debut for Denver, completing 29 of 42 passes for 340 yards. But, he threw for just one touchdown in the contest. The Broncos went into Monday as a favorite to beat a Seattle group who don’t have very high expectations, but it turned out much differently as Geno Smith outplayed Wilson.

Perhaps the boos from the Seahawks fans got to him. Nevertheless, Russell Wilson has been in positions like this where the game is on the line and all the pressure is on him. Hackett honestly just made a rookie mistake, especially since his kicker has never even nailed a 64-yarder in his career.

You live and you learn. The Broncos have the Houston Texans up next on Sunday.