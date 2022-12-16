Russell Wilson ruled out with concussion vs. Cardinals after scary hit

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers kicked off Week 15 of the season on Thursday night with their win in Seattle, which officially won them the NFC West and earned them a spot in the postseason.

Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.

The Denver Broncos officially ruled out Russell Wilson for Sunday’s game with the Arizona Cardinals, paving the way for Brett Rypien.

Wilson went down after a scary hit last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, one that left him motionless on the ground, clearly out of it, before he walked off the field. Rypien replaced him to finish out that game, and Wilson entered the concussion protocol.

Wilson was seen on the sideline with a big bump on the side of his head, too.

While they cleared the protocol, the Broncos still opted to sit him.

“We informed him of the decision; he’s not happy with it,” Coach Nathaniel Hackett said, via the NFL Network. “He wants to be out there and play. He’s very, very competitive, as we all know and wants to compete for this team and be out there. And we as an organization after discussing and talking throughout this entire week have decided it’s best for our organization. It’s best for Russell.

Rypien went 4-of-8 for 16 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the fourth quarter last week. He’ll go up against Colt McCoy and the Cardinals, who lost starter Kyler Murray last week to an ACL injury.

The Steelers haven’t named a starting QB

Mike Tomlin hasn’t named a quarterback for Sunday just yet.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Coach is, at least for now, keeping that card close to the chest.

Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers while in concussion protocol — something that knocked him out of last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens early.

That leaves either Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph. Trubisky, who started the first four games of the season, replaced Pickett last week, but struggled. He threw three interceptions in the loss, two of which came back-to-back after he led the Steelers deep into Baltimore territory.

Rudolph has yet to play this season, and has been inactive for every game until now.

“We got some clarity about where we’re going,” Tomlin said, via ESPN. “There’s just no need to land the plane until it’s required to land the plane. I like the work that we’ve gotten from Mitch and Mason this week. Both guys have split reps and seen enough situations, and not only what they’ve done this week, but the totality of what they’ve done makes us extremely comfortable in terms of considering both guys.”

It’s Zach Wilson time once again.

The New York Jets will start Wilson on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, just three games after he was benched. Mike White injured his ribs last week against the Bills, and wasn’t medically cleared for game contact.

So, Robert Saleh will go with Wilson.

“He’s exhausted every measure he possibly can because he wants to be out there for his teammates,” Saleh said of White. “This is one of those deals where we gotta do what’s best for the player and protect the player from the player.”

Zach Wilson will start for the Jets this week while Mike White is out with a rib injury. (David Butler II/USA Today)

Lamar Jackson still out for Ravens

Tyler Huntley will likely start for the Ravens once again this week.

The Ravens ruled Lamar Jackson out of this week’s game with the Cleveland Browns due to a PCL sprain, marking the second straight game he’ll miss. Coach John Harbaugh didn’t name a starter for Saturday’s game, but Huntley will likely go. Huntley was in the concussion protocol shortly after taking a big hit in their win over the Steelers, but he cleared the protocol on Wednesday.

The Chicago Bears will be without Chase Claypool this week.

Claypool will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury he first suffered two weeks ago. They didn’t practice all week, and have been ruled out. Coach Matt Eberflus, however, expects Claypool to return before the end of the season.

The Bears also ruled tight end Trevon Wesco out with a calf injury.

The Houston Texans will be without several key offensive weapons this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins have been ruled out, Cooks with a calf injury and Collins with a foot injury. Running back Dameon Pierce is out with an ankle injury after missing practice all week, too.

The Texans, who nearly upset the Dallas Cowboys last week, will enter Sunday’s matchup on an eight-game losing skid.