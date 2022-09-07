Russell Wilson promotes TNF season on Prime

The NFL has awarded the exclusive broadcast rights of Thursday Night Football to Amazon, and TNF games are now set to stream exclusively on Prime Video beginning this season.

To help promote TNF‘s new home, Amazon recruited Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson to show off a “new ball” for 2022.

In a tweet posted last week, part of Wilson’s caption read: “New team. New ball. New season. Let’s Ride!”

What, new ball? That’s what Wilson says!

“Check this out! Do you see this? This ball is crazy!” Wilson says.

Wilson then throws the ball much faster than the official footballs and easily knocks down a practice dummy.

Amazon’s official Twitter page for NFL on Prime Video later tweeted a video promoting the “new ball engineered” exclusively for Thursday Night Football:

That’s not real, is it?

Quick.

Wilson later explained in a follow-up video:

“Thankfully, for wide receivers and their hands, Prime Video isn’t changing the football, but they are changing the way you watch it.”

Wilson and the Broncos will host the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 of the season on Oct. 6.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts