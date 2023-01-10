Russell Wilson praises Broncos interim Coach Jerry Rosburg

Jerry Rosburg’s tenure as interim coach of the Denver Broncos ended on Sunday with a 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rosburg was given a game ball by team owner/CEO Greg Penner, and his future with the team is now uncertain. The Broncos are expected to pursue other candidates for the full-time head coach position, but Rosburg will be fondly remembered by fans and players for the excellent job he did.

“I think he did a tremendous job of bringing us together in a tough time,” quarterback Russell Wilson said on Sunday. “I think his experience of coaching this game and being such a wise soul and guy who has won a Championship before, going to Championship events at the highest level — there’s a feeling, there’s a moment, there’s an experience there to winning and the experience of winning the Super Bowl and what that feels like.

“He’s one of the coaches who have done it and there are only so many people in the world that have experienced that and to be able to take that experience, take that knowledge, take that wisdom, and to be able to spread it out across our team in a really tough time, I thought he did a tremendous job of bringing us together and making sure we understood the identity that we needed to play with. That was together, that was physical, that was explosive, too at the same time, and also have fun while doing it. They did a tremendous job with that.”

Rosburg has not ruled out the possibility of remaining with the team in some capacity, but his time leading the team has now come to an end. Fans, pundits and players seem to be in an agreement that he was the right man for the (interim) job.

