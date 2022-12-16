Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Sunday

Russell Wilson is officially out for Sunday’s Broncos game against the Cardinals. The quarterback left last week’s game against the Chiefs with a concussion.

During a Friday press conference, Coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson passed the concussion protocol, but that the team made the decision to give him an extra week off after the injury.

Wilson departed the game in the fourth quarter after taking a hard hit from Frank Clark near the goal line. He remained down on the field for a few minutes before walking off under his own power.

He was replaced by Brett Rypien, who capped that drive with a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy to cut Kansas City’s lead to 34–28. The Chiefs would hold on to win by that margin.

