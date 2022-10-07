Russell Wilson dresses sharp ahead of Thursday Night Football

Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos get things started with a Thursday Night Football showdown.



1 Related

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will continue the league’s international series with a battle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday morning. On American soil, Divisional Battles are aplenty, with six such matchups this weekend.

But before teams faced off on the gridiron, players made fashion statements on the pregame red carpet. Plenty of styles were on display, such as casual, relaxed and business professional.

Here’s a look at the best fits from Week 5 in the NFL:

Thursday Night Football

Quarterback Russell Wilson came dressed in a Cozy jacket, and Offensive tackle Garett Bolles put his viral tackle attempt against the Las Vegas Raiders on a T-shirt — with a Motivational message.