Russell Wilson Discusses Whether 64-Yard Field Goal Try Was Right Decision

Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle Monday night was filled with drama and was capped off with the NFL’s first controversial coaching call of the season. After the game, the new Broncos quarterback was asked about his first-year coach’s decision to take him off the field to attempt a 64-yard field goal.

It was fourth-and-5 for the Denver offense down 17–16 with just seconds left in the game. Instead of letting his newly-acquired star quarterback take a shot for the first down, Nathaniel Hackett elected to send Brandon McManus to attempt a 64-yard field goal. McManus missed the kick.

Wilson didn’t throw his new Coach under the bus but said the team had “maybe the best field goal kicker in the game.”

“I think he has the leg for it for sure,” Wilson said. “Just went a little left I believe. I believe in Coach Hackett, I believe in what we’re doing… believe in everything. Anytime you can try to find a way to make a play on fourth-and-5 that’s great too but also I don’t think it was the wrong decision.”

The 64-yarder would have tied the second-longest field goal make in NFL history, but the kick just missed. Despite the criticism, Denver’s franchise player started off his new chapter Backing his coach.

