Russell Wilson Comments On His Only Goal In Mind

Russell Wilson got paid after the Denver Broncos gave him a five-year, $245 million deal.

With two years left in his previous contract, he will be the Navigator of the offense for seven seasons.

He will be 40 years old in the last year of his deal, where he is set to earn a base salary of $50 million.

While that amount seems large, it could turn out to be cap friendly given that the ceiling increases annually.

Likewise, Wilson opted for the traditional partially-guaranteed deal instead of a fully-guaranteed one.

That decision may bring the Broncos back to their winning ways.

Best thing I heard from Russell Wilson today is his answer to why he didn’t reset the QB market/demand to be the highest paid in the league: “For me, it wasn’t about how much. It was about how many – how many Super Bowls we can win.” pic.twitter.com/oCb78BRGR5 — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 1, 2022

CBS News Colorado sports Anchor and Reporter Romi Bean tweeted, “Best thing I heard from Russell Wilson today is his answer to why he didn’t reset the QB market/demand to be the highest paid in the league: ‘For me, it wasn’t ‘t about how much. It was about how many Super Bowls we can win.’”

Wilson is embracing the Tom Brady school of cap management.

The 45-year-old quarterback knew that building a solid roster around him could lead to more Super Bowl victories.

That’s why he always left money on the table by not negotiating for top dollar.

Wilson is going with that approach, but not as drastic as Brady’s ways.

Football Is A Team Game

Wilson can only affect the game so much, but he cannot win one single-handedly.

He needs everyone’s help in trying to win games, especially their defense when he’s not on the field.

The partially-guaranteed deal makes sense because they can build their roster by signing more players.

In the first year of Wilson’s new contract, he will get a base salary of only $17 million.

That value leaves much cap room for the Broncos to acquire more talent.

In effect, the odds of winning a Super Bowl increase with the roster’s quality.