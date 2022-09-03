Russell Wilson, Broncos agree to terms on five-year, $245M contract extension

“Broncos Country, Let’s sign.” — Russell Wilson (probably).

Wilson agreed to terms on a five-year extension with the Denver Broncos through the 2028 season, the team announced Thursday. Wilson’s new deal is worth $245 million and includes $165 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

The quarterback had two seasons remaining on his deal signed in Seattle, so the extension ties him to Denver for the next seven years.

“For me, this has been an amazing journey. I remember being up on the stage not too long ago and talking about the visions and the goals and the missions, and I think the best part of it all is when you’re around some amazing people, amazing teammates who are so dedicated to the craft, it makes this that much more enjoyable,” Wilson said in a Thursday news conference. “I believe this is a marriage, and you want to be here for a long time, and my goal is to be able to finish my career here.”

After shelling out players and draft picks to acquire Wilson from the Seahawks in March, the plan was always to extend Wilson. Sides waited for the new Walton-Penner ownership group to be approved and weigh in before striking the long-term contract.

“In just a few short months with the Broncos, Russell has already had a dramatic effect on this organization both on and off the field,” Broncos general manager George Paton said in a statement announcing the extension. “His leadership, work-ethic and Championship mentality have helped elevate our team in partnership with Coach (Nathaniel) Hackett, his teammates and the staff.