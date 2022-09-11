Russell Wilson a new Global Flag Football Ambassador

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been named part of the first team of Global Flag Football Ambassadors in a joint statement released by the NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF).

“The National Football League (NFL) and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) today announced the first team of Global Flag Football Ambassadors to champion, amplify and support the long-term growth of the game worldwide,” the statement reads.

In addition to Wilson, other Ambassadors include Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks, former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest, current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and former groundbreaking NFL Assistant Coach Katie Sowers.

“The Flag Football Ambassadors team will support the combined global efforts of the NFL and IFAF to increase awareness, interest, and participation in flag football internationally and drive forward the development of the game,” the release says of Ambassadors’ responsibilities. “Currently played by men, women, boys, and girls of all ages in more than 100 countries around the world, flag football is poised for even greater expansion as the Cornerstone of the NFL’s domestic and international participation and development strategies.”

Wilson is no stranger to being active in the world of flag football. In February 2021, Wilson was named as a Co-Owner and Chairman of NFL FLAG, and was the face of flag football in Washington before his trade to the Broncos.

“I have always been a big fan of flag football which is why I started Leagues in Seattle,” Wilson said in the statement. “It is the Ultimate team sport that combines fitness, creativity and strategy in a fast, fun and exceptionally exciting format. The skills and competitiveness at the elite level are truly next level and really showcase everything that is great about the sport.”

