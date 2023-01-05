Russell Westbrook’s Injury Status For Heat-Lakers Game

It’s Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Miami Heat in California.

For the game, they will likely have one of their best players back in action, as Russell Westbrook is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: “Russell Westbrook (foot) probable for Wednesday.”

