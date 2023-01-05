Russell Westbrook’s Final Injury Status For Heat-Lakers Game

It’s Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Miami Heat in Los Angeles, California.

For the game, they will have 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook back in action, as he has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “Russell Westbrook (foot) available to play Wednesday.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button