Russell Westbrook’s Final Injury Status For Heat-Lakers Game

It’s Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Miami Heat in Los Angeles, California.

For the game, they will have 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook back in action, as he has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “Russell Westbrook (foot) available to play Wednesday.”

He played 11 minutes on Monday night, but left the game early due to a foot injury.

In 34 games, Westbrook is averaging 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest.

However, he has been shooting just 40.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range.

After being a starter for his entire career, the former UCLA star has played 31 of his 34 games off the bench this season.

In a reserve role, he has thrived, but the Lakers are still struggling in the standings.

They are 16-21 in 37 games, which has them tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

Last season, Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest, but the Lakers went 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs.

In December, the Heat beat the Lakers 112-98 in Florida, and Westbrook had 15 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one block in 32 minutes of playing time.

As for the Heat, they are tied with the New York Knicks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Through 38 games, they are 20-18, and currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Heat are 8-10, while the Lakers are 8-8 at home.