Russell Westbrook passes Gary Payton on the NBA’s all-time assists list

Russell Westbrook has reached another milestone in his career.

The Los Angeles Lakers point guard moved up to the No. 10 spot on the all-time assists list, passing Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton (8,966 assists) Monday during the Lakers’ 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Westbrook finished the contest with a double-double — 17 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists. He’s now up to 8,972 career assists.

“In the NBA, I never dreamed of being in this position, nor getting to the point to where I’m next to some of the greats,” the 2016-17 MVP said. “I’m just truly Grateful and Thankful for an opportunity to keep playing at the highest level and I don’t take any of it for granted.”

He added: “From where I grew up at to be sitting here and if someone would’ve told me 15 years ago that I’d be sitting here top 10 in assists, I’d look at them like they were crazy.”

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star and member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, has led the league in assists three seasons, most recently in 2020-21 while playing for the Washington Wizards before joining the Lakers. Westbrook is only 94 assists away from passing Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas (9,061) for ninth place.

Westbrook isn’t the only Lakers player working their way up the assist list. LeBron James passed Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s career assists list back in December. James currently sits at 10,327 assists as he simultaneously works to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time points record.

Westbrook and James join the Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul as the only active members in the Top 10. Paul currently sits in the No. 3 spots with 11,257 assists.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russell Westbrook passes Gary Payton on the NBA all-time assists list