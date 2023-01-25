Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Tuesday Night

It’s Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers Hosted the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers won the game by a score of 133-115 and have now won ten straight games over the Lakers.

2017 MVP Russell Westbrook finished his night with 17 points, one rebound, five assists and two steals in 25 minutes of playing time.

They also made NBA history during the game, as he is now the 28th player ever to score 24,000 career points.

