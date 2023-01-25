Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Tuesday Night

It’s Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers Hosted the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers won the game by a score of 133-115 and have now won ten straight games over the Lakers.

2017 MVP Russell Westbrook finished his night with 17 points, one rebound, five assists and two steals in 25 minutes of playing time.

They also made NBA history during the game, as he is now the 28th player ever to score 24,000 career points.

Via excel basketball: “Congratulations @russwest44 is becoming just the 28th player in NBA history to score 24,000 points! #excelling“

While it’s been an up-and-down last few seasons for the former UCLA star, this is another impressive milestone for his outstanding resume that will one day land him in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The nine-time NBA All-Star spent his entire career as a starter, but this season he has been a reserve.

He has played in 45 games (42 off the bench) and has averages of 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

According to SISportsbookWestbrook is the favorite to win the 2023 6th Man of The Year Award (-175).

He has put up solid numbers during his tenure with the Lakers, but they are coming off a season where they missed the NBA Playoffs (they went 33-49) and are currently 22-26 in 48 games which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

That said, they are only 2.5 games out of the sixth seed (the final guaranteed playoff spot).

The Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the San Antonio Spurs.