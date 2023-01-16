Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Sunday

Russell Westbrook is NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles (they passed Oscar Robertson in 2021 when he was on the Washington Wizards).

On Sunday night, Westbrook had his 198th career triple-double when he put up 20 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block (the Lakers lost 113-112 to the Philadelphia 76ers at home).

The nine-time NBA All-Star spent his entire career as a starter, but this season he has played the majority of his games off the bench (37 out of 40 games as a reserve).

Westbrook now has four career triple-doubles off the bench, which moves him past Detlef Schrempf as the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles off the bench.

Via StatMuse: “Russell Westbrook:

— Most triple-doubles all-time

— Most triple-doubles off the bench all-time

Mr. Triple-Double.”

On the season, the former UCLA star is averaging 15.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

However, the Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-24 record in 43 games.

The 34-year-old has put up solid numbers with the Lakers (he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest in 2022), but they have not been a good team during his tenure.

Last season, they were 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs, and this season they have struggled to stay afloat in the standings.

That said, the west has been so close that they are only 1.5 games out of the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

Westbrook will be a free agent this summer.