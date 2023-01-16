Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Sunday

Russell Westbrook is NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles (they passed Oscar Robertson in 2021 when he was on the Washington Wizards).

On Sunday night, Westbrook had his 198th career triple-double when he put up 20 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block (the Lakers lost 113-112 to the Philadelphia 76ers at home).

The nine-time NBA All-Star spent his entire career as a starter, but this season he has played the majority of his games off the bench (37 out of 40 games as a reserve).

