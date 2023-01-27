Russell Westbrook Is 12 Assists Away From NBA History

Russell Westbrook is one of the most accomplished players to ever play in the NBA.

The nine-time All-Star is the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles and just recently scored his 24,000th point.

Westbrook is now closing in on another remarkable milestone, as he is just 12 assists away from passing Hall of Famer Gary Payton on the NBA’s all-time assists list.

Right now, he has dished out 8,955 assists over 1,067 games, while Payton finished his career with 8,966 assists over 1,335 games.

