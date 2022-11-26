Russell Westbrook could land in the Miami Heat after a potential trade in the future

LA Lakers Veteran Russell Westbrook is no stranger to trade speculation. After a slow start to the 2022-23 season, the Lakers could be active in the trade market.

One notable name that could be moved is Westbrook. The guard has had a shaky tenure with the Lakers since joining the team last season. They have shown flashes of strong play. It could just come down to overall fit, something that has been lacking with the Lakers.

If an opposing team is convinced that Westbrook can still play at a high level, he could be worth the gamble. What’s even more intriguing with Westbrook is his contract situation. Westbrook is in the final year of his contract, meaning his deal will come off the books after this season, when he’s making north of $47 million.

If Westbrook is traded, there’s also an opportunity for him to end up as a buy-out candidate. That would most likely increase the interest around the league in adding Westbrook on a team-friendly contract. According to a recent report from Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the Miami Heat could be a team to watch out for in terms of adding Westbrook:

“The Pistons probably don’t view Westbrook, (Patrick) Beverley or (Kendrick) Nunn as important rotation players and could look to trade whichever Lakers they receive. If Westbrook is bought out, the Buzz around the league has him signing with the Miami Heat.”

Russell Westbrook slowly finding his groove with the LA Lakers