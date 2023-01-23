Russell found passion for golf courses as a teenager

PATASKALA – He found his career when he was a young teenager — on a golf course.

“I gained interest at 14 while working at Jaycee Public Golf Course in Zanesville,” recalled Justin Russell. “I enjoyed the manual labor and working outside.”

Today, Russell is general manager, golf course superintendent and greenkeeper at Cumberland Trail Golf Club in Pataskala.

“My golf course career path started and continues to the present,” he noted. “I’ve worked on golf courses in Ohio, New Jersey, Florida and Delaware, and now I’ve returned to Ohio.”

Now 40, Russell grew up in Hopewell, about nine miles west of Zanesville. He graduated from West Muskingum High School in 2000, then Ohio State in 2004 with a degree in turf management.

“I grew up on a farm raising show cattle,” he said, “until 1995 when my family built Crystal Springs Golf Club in Hopewell.”

“Justin was a very hard worker, and always had a positive attitude,” assessed Dan Stottsberry, the owner and operator of Crystal Springs Golf Club.

Russell started working for T&R Properties in 2010.

“I started as superintendent of Delaware Golf Club,” he said, “then T&R acquired Cumberland Trail in 2017, and now I supervise maintenance operations at both facilities.”

