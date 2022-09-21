Russell Cruises to LTC golf title

Gracie Russell has been patient all season long. The Ridgewood sophomore has played on the Ridgewood Boys team since the season began. There are only four boys on the team, so Russell has played on the boys squad in both tournaments and matches, until now.

Russell teed off on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Lincoln Trail Conference Girls Golf Tournament held at Valley View Golf Club. Russell was three over par on the front nine and four over on the back finishing with a 79 on the par 72 course, winning first place by 14 strokes over the next golfer.

Elaina Fisher from West Central took second place finishing with a 93, Third place came down to a tie breaker with Darby Balmer from Mercer County taking third with a 103 and Avery Rigg from ROWVA/Williamsfield finished in fourth place. Madison Hilgenberg from Knoxville was fifth with a 105.

