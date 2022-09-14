The 2022 Southeastern Conference football season kicked off Aug. 27 between Vanderbilt and Hawaii.

Vanderbilt defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 63-10, during Week 0 at the Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Southeastern Conference Championship game is slated for Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Week 2 contests, Vols Wire looks at SEC rushing yards leaders. SEC rushing yards leaders following Week 2 are listed below.

Raheem Sanders: 273



Re’Mahn Davis: 269



Mike Wright: 264



Tank Bigsby: 198



Quinshon Judkins: 191



Zach Evans: 183



Montrell Johnson, Jr.: 137



Kendall Milton: 135



Jaylen Wright: 135



Jayden Daniels: 132



KJ Jefferson: 129



Robby Ashford: 129



Dillon Johnson: 127



Brady Cook: 117



Jahmyr Gibbs: 115



Kavosiey Smoke: 112



Anthony Richardson: 110



Trevor Etienne: 110



Devon Achane: 108



Armoni Goodwin: 99



Cody Schrader: 89



Jo’quavious Marks: 89



Nathaniel Peat: 82



Jabari Small: 80



Jarquez Hunter: 75



Noah Cain: 74



Nay’Quan Wright: 63



Haynes King: 58



MarShawn Lloyd: 53



Juju McDowell: 49



Hendon Hooker: 39



La’Vell Wright: 37



Will Levis: -30



Spencer Rattler: -35



