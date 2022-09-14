Rushing yards leaders following Week 2
The 2022 Southeastern Conference football season kicked off Aug. 27 between Vanderbilt and Hawaii.
Vanderbilt defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 63-10, during Week 0 at the Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Southeastern Conference Championship game is slated for Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
2022 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule: Vols Wire’s Downloadable schedule wallpaper
Following Week 2 contests, Vols Wire looks at SEC rushing yards leaders. SEC rushing yards leaders following Week 2 are listed below.
Raheem Sanders: 273
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Re’Mahn Davis: 269
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Wright: 264
(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Tank Bigsby: 198
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Quinshon Judkins: 191
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Evans: 183
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Montrell Johnson, Jr.: 137
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kendall Milton: 135
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jaylen Wright: 135
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Jayden Daniels: 132
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
KJ Jefferson: 129
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Robby Ashford: 129
Jake Crandall/USA TODAY NETWORK
Dillon Johnson: 127
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Brady Cook: 117
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jahmyr Gibbs: 115
Gary Cosby Jr. – USA TODAY Sports
Kavosiey Smoke: 112
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Anthony Richardson: 110
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Etienne: 110
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Devon Achane: 108
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Armoni Goodwin: 99
Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports
Cody Schrader: 89
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jo’quavious Marks: 89
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Nathaniel Peat: 82
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Jabari Small: 80
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Jarquez Hunter: 75
(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
Noah Cain: 74
(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Nay’Quan Wright: 63
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Haynes King: 58
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MarShawn Lloyd: 53
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Juju McDowell: 49
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Hendon Hooker: 39
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
La’Vell Wright: 37
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Will Levis: -30
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Spencer Rattler: -35
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
.