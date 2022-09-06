Rush Week Continues at APSU – The All State

Rush week at Austin Peay is the best time to learn about the fraternities and sororities, meet the groups, and possibly even find an organization that fits you best. With tons of activities ranging from sand volleyball to kickball and even a couple of parties, there’s a lot of fun to be had while still building relationships with possible future brothers or sisters.

PNMs or possible new members have Eleven different fraternities to choose from to see which ones fit them best. David Watson, an incoming freshman, and PNM had this to say when asked about why he considered joining a fraternity. “I was always interested in the frats and stuff because I figured they weren’t going to be like the movies, so like I just wanted to come to college, have fun, and party,” David said.

Rush Week is an important time in Greek life and college life for many. It means a lot of different things for a lot of different organizations and people. Noah Hogan, President of Kappa Alpha had this advice for anyone looking to Rush a fraternity, “Have fun with it, don’t choose the first place you go to, figure out who fits you best. It’s a lifetime thing so you gotta find out what fits you best.”

Rush week is a stressful yet rewarding experience for current members of their organizations as they plan out several different activities to drum up hype and meet new members.

When asked about his Rush experience, Terrence Eugene Knight, a member of Alpha Tau Omega and sophomore had this to say, “It was just more on that 1 on-1 aspect, “Hey knight, you wanna come to do this, do this …”. I really fell in love with the guys when it came to a personal brotherhood.”

At the end of the day, the Rush week is a detrimental time for any Fraternity on campus and is above all else, a fun and enjoyable time for all as well as profound to one’s growth at Austin Peay. “I’ll be honest with you, I love Rush week. I personally love it because me coming in as a freshman, I didn’t really have anybody. You’re able to really change lives when you introduce a Fraternity or any organization to incoming freshmen or even people who’ve been here for a while who don’t have a group.” Terrence says.