Rush Propst is back in Alabama high school football

One of the most successful, and arguably one of the most controversial, head coaches in Alabama high school football history is back. Rush Propst was announced Monday as the associate head coach and athletics director at Coosa Christian in Gadsen, Ala.

The job will be Propst’s first in Alabama since 2007, when he went 6-6 at Hoover.

Propst rose to national prominence for his run of four consecutive Class 6A titles at Hoover from 2002-05, which got the program Featured on the MTV show Two-A-Days.

Propst crossed state lines to Georgia’s Colquitt County in 2008, where he won two state championships and 119 games in 11 seasons before he was fired for off-field impropriety.

They spent the 2020 season at Georgia’s Valdosta High School, but the school was later sanctioned for the use of ineligible players.

Propst has spent the last two seasons out of football.

“I’m getting back in because I need to get back in,” Propst told AL.com. “I was a dad for two years. I enjoyed it. I wouldn’t trade it for anything, but I do want to get back into coaching.”

With a career record of 307-96 (295 officially) and seven state championships in a career that dates back to 1989 and spans seven schools, Propst joins a program that reached the Alabama Class 1A semifinals in 2022.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.