Rush Propst is back in Alabama high school football

One of the most successful, and arguably one of the most controversial, head coaches in Alabama high school football history is back. Rush Propst was announced Monday as the associate head coach and athletics director at Coosa Christian in Gadsen, Ala.

The job will be Propst’s first in Alabama since 2007, when he went 6-6 at Hoover.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button