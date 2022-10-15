Runningwater Draw Arts and Crafts Festival offers many attractions

The thing that makes this festival so unique is that the majority of the arts and goods presented are hand-made by the vendors. For example, one of the first vendor tables one will see when walking in is CVC Silver. According to Arts and Crafts Festival Organizer Ted Baker, CVC Silver handcrafts all their jewelry.

“It’s a jewelry vendor, but they do their own handmade silver jewelry. And not only do they have Merchandise that they have made that’s for sale, but they also teach it,” Baker said. “They are really craftsmen. Almost everybody here has Merchandise handmade but, the professionalism and the knowledge they have in teaching their craft is very impressive.”

Before you get to CVC Jewelry and all the vendors, the new addition to the festival can be seen as soon as one walks through the front doors. This year, the Rotary club has expanded on its Gaming tournament from last year to create an anime convention and area and Gaming tournament area.

“Towards the end of the last decade, the festival was a little bit on the decline. What we wanted to be able to do was to find something to re-energize the event,” Baker said.

The team racked their brains with ideas to come up with something fresh until the idea of ​​a Gaming competition came to be.

“So last year, we launched the Gaming tournament and we had 20 participants in the very first tournament,” Baker said.

The tournament caught the eye of Wayland Baptist University’s Esports program and Coach Duncan Sweeny. Sweeny and Baker connected with each other to form a partnership for this year’s festival.

WBU’s Esports team set up a competition to be hosted at the Ollie Liner Center for opening day. Four crews traveled down to compete, including Amarillo College, Lubbock Christian University, Texas Tech University and South Plains College.

“Wayland has been a big partner in helping us bring this event to the community,” Baker said. “The hope is that we continue to grow and that we layer in more and more events, because we want to make this thing be a real attraction in Plainview and something that the community is proud of.”