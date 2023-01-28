Running Back Micah Bernard Returning To Utah Football

SALT LAKE CITY – After spending time in the transfer portal, sources tell KSL Sports running back Micah Bernard plans on returning to Utah football.

The move has not been made official yet as Bernard’s name is still in the portal, but a source close to the situation said Bernard and Utah have been in contact and things are moving in a positive direction. The source also said Bernard is able to pull his name at any time and imagines this will take place early next week.

Bernard was seen last weekend Entering the Utah football facility with a group indicating he may have had a change of heart.

2021 was helluva ride…✊🏽❤️🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/z8GPYYo4rE — Micah Bernard (@ctb_mb) January 4, 2022

Leaving The Utes

Out of everyone who entered the transfer Portal in the winter opening for Utah, Bernard’s name was one of the more “shocking”. It’s been fairly common knowledge for a while that Bernard thought he was ready for a change of pace either going to the NFL or trying his hand at another school.

Bernard’s initial entry into the Portal was filled with nothing but love from both ends and an understanding that everyone had come to the end of the path with each other at the time.

The Talented back played a big role in Utah’s offense in 2021 and 2022 and was receiving a lot of interest from big-time programs such as UCLA, Auburn, Colorado, South Carolina and Missouri, but never pulled the trigger to go anywhere.

Over the past few weeks, Bernard’s recruitment to other programs got noticeably quiet making these rumblings of his immanent return to Kyle Whittingham and Utah football more plausible.

Bernard will be joining an impressive group of Returners for the 2023 season including tight ends Brant Kuithe and Thomas Yassmin, wide receiver Devaughn Vele and quarterback Cam Rising.

We will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

