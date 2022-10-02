Running Back Devyn Ford No Longer With Penn State Football

Junior running back Devyn Ford is no longer a member of Penn State’s football team, head Coach James Franklin announced at his post-Northwestern press conference Saturday.

“Devyn Ford is no longer on the team,” Franklin said. “He’s decided that he wanted to focus on academics and we wish him the best.”

JUST IN: Running back Devyn Ford is no longer on the Penn State football team, James Franklin announced in his postgame press conference. — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 1, 2022

“I’ve praised Devyn Ford for four years,” Franklin continued. “I got a ton of respect for him and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Before Penn State’s Matchup with NorthwesternFord conspicuously did not warm up with the other running backs, prompting the postgame questions.

Ford’s decision comes as a bit of a surprise, as he appeared in every season game before his departure this week. On multiple important third and fourth down conversion scenarios this year, Franklin called on Ford as the running back to take the field.

Through four games, Ford totaled seven carries for 37 yards and an average of 5.3 yards per carry. Ford also picked up 31 yards on five receptions and served as the secondary kick returner alongside Nick Singleton.

In his four season career, Ford earned 140 carries, which he turned into 666 yards and six touchdowns – including an 81-yard score on his second-ever attempt. Out of the backfield, Ford caught 20 passes for 103 yards.

Ford was the last remaining member of the original “Lawnboyz.” Now the prevailing nickname for the Nittany Lions’ running back room, the Lawnboyz were Originally made up of the 2019’s committee of running backs: Ricky Slade, Journey Brown, Noah Cain, and Ford.