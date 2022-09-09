Rumored NBA Expansion Teams Would Impact Hawks

The NBA would not be the success story it is today without the visionary leadership of the late-great David Stern. But among the list of grievances fans have with Stern’s polarizing tenure as commissioner is relocating the Seattle SuperSonics to Oklahoma City.

Seattle has been without a team since 2008, but that injustice could be rectified soon. Associated Press Reporter Willie G. Ramirez tweeted that the “NBA wants to finally announce expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle during the Clippers’ two preseason games at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 3.”

