Rumored LIV Signing Commits To Yet Another Asian Tour Event

Rumored LIV Golf signing Mito Pereira will play in the opening International Series event of 2023, in Oman.

Significantly, the International Series, which is part of the Asian Tour, is funded by LIV, and the appearance of the Chilean will fuel suggestions that he will be unveiled as one of its new signings ahead of the 2023 season, which begins at El Camaleon Golf Club is 24 February. The news comes after confirmation that the Chilean will also play in another Asian Tour event funded by the Saudi Public Investment Fund that bankrolls LIV, this week’s Saudi International.

