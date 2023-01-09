RUMOR: Cavs Showing Interest In Trading For Tim Hardaway Jr., How Well Would He Fit?

Just like that we have another trade rumor that the Cavs are interested in a shooting guard, small forward in order to bolster their lineup. This time the Cavs are reportedly interested and like the idea of ​​adding the Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. to their lineup.

I really like Hardaway Jr. as a player and think he can bring a lot to any team he’s on, however he doesn’t help the Cavs fill many of their holes. He only stands at six foot five which makes him an undersized small-forward and their are already plenty of guards trying to do that on this team.

Then there is the contract. Hardaway Jr. is making over $19 million in 2022-23, almost $18 million in 2023-24, and about $16 million in 2024-25 which is the final year of his deal.

Brining on this contract would leave the Cavs with very little room if any in their salary cap. Especially with all the money they’ve already guaranteed to both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.

Now onto the stats.

This season he’s averaging 13.9 points per game while shooting .364 from three on almost eight attempts a night, a career high.

Tim Hardaway Jr. reminds me a lot of Caris LeVert, in a good way. They’re both slashers who are capable of exploding on any given night for 30 points and can fill any role that’s asked of them.

However, adding another player with this caliber or giving up one to get one doesn’t seem like it’ll move the needle on this season all that much.

I’m not saying the Cavs should abandon all trade talks because we don’t know everyone who could be involved in the deal. It’s unlikely it could be a direct swap. If the Cavs and Mavs do Strike a deal, it would be interesting to see how it all goes down.

