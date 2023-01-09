RUMOR: Cavs Showing Interest In Trading For Tim Hardaway Jr., How Well Would He Fit?

Just like that we have another trade rumor that the Cavs are interested in a shooting guard, small forward in order to bolster their lineup. This time the Cavs are reportedly interested and like the idea of ​​adding the Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. to their lineup.

I really like Hardaway Jr. as a player and think he can bring a lot to any team he’s on, however he doesn’t help the Cavs fill many of their holes. He only stands at six foot five which makes him an undersized small-forward and their are already plenty of guards trying to do that on this team.

