Rummel Races past Hannan – Crescent City Sports

Area Prep Soccer Report for Saturday, Dec. 10

Archbishop Rummel, ranked second in the state in the Louisiana High School Soccer Coaches Association Division II poll and third in the LHSAA power rankings, continues to look the part of a serious contender in its new division.

The Raiders rolled at Archbishop Hannan, winning 7-2 Friday.

It was the Tobo Takpore show.

Takpore scored four goals and he now has 20 goals in just 11 games played. CJ Koppeis added his 14th goal of the season while Julian Mendez and Chris Wallace each added a goal.

The Raiders (8-1) will host Mandeville next Saturday while the Hawks (1-4-1) will travel to Parkview Baptist Thursday.

Area Prep Soccer Results from Friday, Dec. 9

Boys

Archbishop Rummel 7, Archbishop Hannan 2

Brother Martin 1, Dutchtown 1

Fisher 3, Patrick Taylor 0

International 4, Christ Episcopal 1

Kenner Discovery 1, Pope John Paul II 0

Northshore 1, Denham Springs 1

Parkview Baptist 3, Northlake Christian 2

Slidell 1, Terrebonne 1

Girls

Dominican 8, Chalmette 0

Fontainebleau 4, Lakeshore 3

Lafayette 8, West Jefferson 0

Northshore 3, Mount Carmel Academy 1

Pope John Paul II 9, Ursuline Academy 1

St. Scholastica 2, Archbishop Hannan 1

Terrebonne 4, Slidell 2