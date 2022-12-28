Rummel blanks Ponchatoula – Crescent City Sports
Area Prep Soccer Report for Wednesday, Dec. 28
Archbishop Rummel continued to impress Tuesday, shutting out Ponchatoula 6-0 at home.
The Raiders scored twice in the first half and added four goals in the second half to put the match away.
It was a trio of players leading the way with two goals each, including Seniors CJ Koppeis and Tobo Takpore and freshman Jeffrey Ayala.
Second in the most recent LHSAA Division II power rankings, Rummel (12-1) returns to action Thursday in the St. Michael Tournament against Northshore.
The Green Wave (3-6-4) will host Thibodaux Friday at 4 pm
Area Prep Soccer Results from Tuesday, Dec. 27
Boys
Archbishop Rummel 6, Ponchatoula 0
East Jefferson 2, Hammond 2
Girls
Pope John Paul II 5, Ponchatoula 0
Ken Trahan
CEO/Owner
Born and raised in the New Orleans area, CCSE CEO Ken Trahan has been a sports media fixture in the community for nearly four decades. Ken started NewOrleans.com/Sports with Bill Hammack and Don Jones in 2008. In 2011, the site became SportsNOLA.com. On August 1, 2017, Ken helped launch CrescentCitySports.com. Having accumulated national awards/recognition (National Sports Media Association, National Football…
Read more >