Rummel blanks Ponchatoula – Crescent City Sports

Area Prep Soccer Report for Wednesday, Dec. 28

Archbishop Rummel continued to impress Tuesday, shutting out Ponchatoula 6-0 at home.

The Raiders scored twice in the first half and added four goals in the second half to put the match away.

It was a trio of players leading the way with two goals each, including Seniors CJ Koppeis and Tobo Takpore and freshman Jeffrey Ayala.

Second in the most recent LHSAA Division II power rankings, Rummel (12-1) returns to action Thursday in the St. Michael Tournament against Northshore.

The Green Wave (3-6-4) will host Thibodaux Friday at 4 pm

Area Prep Soccer Results from Tuesday, Dec. 27

Boys

Archbishop Rummel 6, Ponchatoula 0

East Jefferson 2, Hammond 2

Girls

Pope John Paul II 5, Ponchatoula 0